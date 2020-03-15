ANON (ANON) Reaches One Day Volume of $8.00

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. In the last week, ANON has traded 33.8% lower against the US dollar. One ANON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. ANON has a market capitalization of $39,525.11 and $8.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018472 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.05 or 0.02287258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00194296 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00039399 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000192 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00029499 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00111668 BTC.

About ANON

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ANON Coin Trading

ANON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

