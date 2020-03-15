Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Holdings Trimmed by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,957,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 376,398 shares during the quarter. AON comprises about 1.6% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 9.03% of AON worth $4,365,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,541,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,706,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in AON by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,786,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,269,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in AON by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,437,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,356,000 after purchasing an additional 342,904 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,126,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,626,000 after purchasing an additional 28,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,064,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra cut their target price on AON from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.50.

In other news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,534,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total transaction of $550,294.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,571 shares in the company, valued at $51,562,882.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $177.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79. Aon PLC has a 52 week low of $165.22 and a 52 week high of $238.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.19%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.