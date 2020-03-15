APIS (APIS) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.93 Million

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Over the last seven days, APIS has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. APIS has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and $85,053.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, IDAX and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00008079 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000058 BTC.

APIS Token Profile

APIS (APIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,073,729,161 tokens. APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official. APIS’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform. APIS’s official website is apisplatform.io.

APIS Token Trading

APIS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bit-Z and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

