Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Getting Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been trending negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Apple earned a coverage optimism score of -2.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the iPhone maker an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Apple’s score:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price target (down from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Apple from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.73.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $29.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $277.97. 92,683,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,206,676. The company has a 50 day moving average of $306.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.63. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1,086.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

