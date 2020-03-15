Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the February 13th total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 911,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 197,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $139,933.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 816,793 shares in the company, valued at $579,923.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Judd Merrill sold 106,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $75,284.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 380,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,948.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 308,661 shares of company stock worth $219,648. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQMS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Aqua Metals by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 269,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 193,808 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Aqua Metals by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 21.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AQMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aqua Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Aqua Metals from to in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Aqua Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

NASDAQ AQMS opened at $0.50 on Friday. Aqua Metals has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Aqua Metals had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 919.06%.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

