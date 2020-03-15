Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AQST. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aquestive Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.68. 870,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,843. The stock has a market cap of $48.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.27. Aquestive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.57.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). Aquestive Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 125.92% and a negative return on equity of 8,669.94%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 6.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 706.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 15,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

