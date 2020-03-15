ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) Short Interest Down 6.3% in February

ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 850,400 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the February 13th total of 907,200 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $18.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $443.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.79. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.39.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $717.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.85 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ArcBest will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 82,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet cut shares of ArcBest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.56.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

