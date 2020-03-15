Archon Capital Management LLC Acquires 317,815 Shares of Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Archon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,587,039 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,815 shares during the period. Brightcove comprises 3.8% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Archon Capital Management LLC owned about 6.67% of Brightcove worth $22,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCOV. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Brightcove by 2,773.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 383,523 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Brightcove by 182.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 169,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 109,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brightcove by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 512,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 79,447 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the third quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Brightcove by 2.5% in the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,025,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,702,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Brightcove from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub lowered Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Brightcove from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.78 million, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.77. Brightcove Inc has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $12.88.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Wheeler acquired 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $48,768.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,192.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Ray acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $77,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

