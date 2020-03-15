Archon Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Archon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 56,449 shares during the period. Edap Tms comprises approximately 0.4% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Archon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.86% of Edap Tms worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EDAP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Edap Tms by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Edap Tms by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in Edap Tms by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 147,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 51,800 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Edap Tms by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDAP opened at $2.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.85 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.56. Edap Tms SA has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $5.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edap Tms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Edap Tms Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

