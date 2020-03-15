Archon Capital Management LLC Has $11.08 Million Holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Archon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,447,663 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 421,532 shares during the quarter. Mitek Systems accounts for approximately 1.9% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Archon Capital Management LLC owned about 3.54% of Mitek Systems worth $11,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. Raging Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,541,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 905,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 181,480 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 144,337 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 685,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 403,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 13,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK opened at $7.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average of $8.83. The company has a market cap of $296.12 million, a PE ratio of 103.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of -0.14. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $13.07.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MITK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitek Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

