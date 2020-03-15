Archon Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO)

Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 550,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,884,000. Zuora makes up 1.3% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Archon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Zuora as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zuora by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,193,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,099,000 after buying an additional 221,215 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,287,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zuora by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,842,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,397,000 after buying an additional 159,225 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora during the 4th quarter worth about $2,267,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Zuora during the 4th quarter worth about $2,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

ZUO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Zuora from to in a report on Friday. Finally, First Analysis started coverage on Zuora in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

In related news, Director Jason Pressman sold 9,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $142,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,613 shares of company stock valued at $165,387. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZUO opened at $7.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $870.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.70. Zuora Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average is $14.73.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $70.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.93 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.26% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zuora Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

