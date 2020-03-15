Archon Capital Management LLC Purchases 519,725 Shares of Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 133.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 909,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519,725 shares during the quarter. Domo comprises about 3.3% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Archon Capital Management LLC owned 3.26% of Domo worth $19,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Domo by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Domo by 338.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Domo in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Domo by 309.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Domo in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised Domo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Domo from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on Domo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Domo from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $12.71 on Friday. Domo Inc has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $47.08. The firm has a market cap of $314.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.32.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.72 million. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.92% and a negative net margin of 72.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Domo Inc will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

