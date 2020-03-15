Archon Capital Management LLC Sells 234,294 Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Archon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,282,738 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 234,294 shares during the period. Synchronoss Technologies accounts for 1.8% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Archon Capital Management LLC owned 5.07% of Synchronoss Technologies worth $10,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,346,998 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,398,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 19,531 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 47,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 655,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 404,097 shares during the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, Chairman Stephen G. Waldis sold 5,172 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $28,135.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 557,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,894.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 9,730 shares of company stock worth $52,761 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNCR opened at $2.94 on Friday. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.36. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.42% and a negative net margin of 33.68%. The company had revenue of $90.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNCR shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Synchronoss Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.