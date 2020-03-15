Argentum Trading 32.8% Lower This Week (ARG)

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Argentum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Argentum has a total market cap of $2,062.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Argentum has traded 32.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Argentum alerts:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Argentum

Argentum (ARG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. The official website for Argentum is www.argentum.io. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Argentum’s official message board is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg. Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG.

Buying and Selling Argentum

Argentum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argentum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argentum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Argentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argentum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.