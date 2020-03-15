ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Stake Decreased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,550 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.57% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $6,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,001,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,765,000 after buying an additional 148,918 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 5,290.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 278,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 273,542 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. 61.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $130,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,226.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James R. Mountain acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $765.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.66. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $21.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.75.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 70.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 89.87%.

ARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR).

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.