ArtByte Hits Market Capitalization of $2,158.00 (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. ArtByte has a total market cap of $2,158.00 and $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ArtByte has traded 93.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ArtByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ArtByte alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00679127 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00016870 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00010997 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000835 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000285 BTC.

About ArtByte

ABY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here. ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me.

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArtByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ArtByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArtByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.