Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the February 13th total of 1,310,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 118,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days.

ASTE stock opened at $28.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $622.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.09. Astec Industries has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $46.37.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.14). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $283.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Astec Industries will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASTE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Astec Industries from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Sidoti upgraded Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Astec Industries from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASTE. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Astec Industries by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Astec Industries by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Astec Industries by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 244,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 53,998 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Astec Industries by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Astec Industries by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

