Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,830,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the February 13th total of 8,240,000 shares. Currently, 14.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 821,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $8.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average is $13.69. Athenex has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $21.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 86.32% and a negative net margin of 122.25%. The company had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 million. On average, analysts expect that Athenex will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Manson Fok purchased 50,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $483,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 606,302 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $8,815,631.08. Over the last three months, insiders bought 661,302 shares of company stock valued at $9,347,841. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Athenex by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Athenex by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Athenex by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Athenex by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Athenex by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised Athenex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Athenex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

