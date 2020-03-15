ATLANT (ATL) Trading Down 31.7% Over Last Week

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last seven days, ATLANT has traded 31.7% lower against the dollar. One ATLANT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000245 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, YoBit, OKEx and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). ATLANT has a total market capitalization of $711,131.09 and approximately $76.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ATLANT

ATLANT was first traded on July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio. ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, Exrates, HitBTC, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

