Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM) Short Interest Update

Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 335,900 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the February 13th total of 364,400 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

ATOM stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. Atomera has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $6.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.71. The firm has a market cap of $52.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Atomera alerts:

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Atomera had a negative return on equity of 80.55% and a negative net margin of 2,495.31%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Atomera will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Francis Laurencio sold 9,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $28,965.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,029.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atomera stock. Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its holdings in Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC owned 0.16% of Atomera worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Atomera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atomera from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in Europe and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

Recommended Story: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.