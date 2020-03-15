Atria Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,516 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.0% of Atria Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $36,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $277.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $306.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.63. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,216.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.73.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

