Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) by 573.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,427,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,215,851 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.12% of Aurora Cannabis worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,497,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 745,543 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 580.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 680,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 580,646 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 754.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 638,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 563,972 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth $524,000. Finally, USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter worth $736,000. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $3.75 to $3.80 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.43.

ACB opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Aurora Cannabis Inc has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $10.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 463.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

