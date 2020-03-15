Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,699 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $6,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 567.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,567 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 370,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,338,000 after purchasing an additional 78,794 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares during the period. 15.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Avangrid has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

NYSE AGR opened at $45.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.80. Avangrid Inc has a twelve month low of $41.34 and a twelve month high of $57.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avangrid Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.11%.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

