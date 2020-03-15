Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Short Interest Up 10.6% in February

Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the February 13th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 560,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:AVY opened at $106.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.25 and a 200 day moving average of $125.05. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $141.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.15%.

AVY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.30.

In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $667,183.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,257.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori J. Bondar acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.85 per share, with a total value of $56,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,362.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,694,000 after purchasing an additional 16,575 shares in the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth $5,116,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth $106,990,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

