Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 805,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the February 13th total of 727,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 508,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In other news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $649,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,392.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Axis Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Axis Capital by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Axis Capital by 1,488.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Axis Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Axis Capital by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AXS. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $43.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.20. Axis Capital has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $67.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Axis Capital had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axis Capital will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is currently 65.08%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

