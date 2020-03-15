Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) Short Interest Up 7.4% in February

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 364,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the February 13th total of 338,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, Director Jeffrey B. Hawkins purchased 16,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $248,251.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,680.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Hawkins purchased 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,202.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 51,159 shares of company stock valued at $852,600. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 784,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 252,902 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1,287.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 160,873 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter worth $1,705,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter worth $1,653,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter worth $693,000. Institutional investors own 34.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCSF traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.42. The company had a trading volume of 456,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,663. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.19. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $763.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 49.55% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $54.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.37%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

