Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires New Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $210,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,660 shares of company stock worth $7,540,161. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $99.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.44. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.25 and a 52 week high of $127.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.16%.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

