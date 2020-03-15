Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires Shares of 40,215 Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,215 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Walmart by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,376 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $369,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after buying an additional 985,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,205 shares of company stock worth $47,651,640 over the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $114.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $96.53 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 43.00%.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.81.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.