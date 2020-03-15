Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Invests $5.17 Million in Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,401,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned about 4.06% of Kala Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALA. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 124,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 334.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rajeev M. Shah bought 6,337,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,995.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 30.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA opened at $6.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.75. The company has a market cap of $238.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.79.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 173.83% and a negative net margin of 1,553.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

