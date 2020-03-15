Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Makes New $5.33 Million Investment in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 39,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,332,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,023,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $143.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $158.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.13.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $2,393,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,536,767.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCL opened at $32.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.20 and a 200 day moving average of $112.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.72. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

