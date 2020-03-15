Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 167,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $32.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.25. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $181.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

