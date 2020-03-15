Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Makes New Investment in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 652,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 329.9% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brendan P. O’grady sold 4,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $58,883.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,988.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 17,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $206,574.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,016.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,686 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,897. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TEVA opened at $8.40 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEVA. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.85.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

