Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases New Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 74,552 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Square by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,747,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,474,000 after purchasing an additional 323,893 shares during the period. Gladstone Capital Management LLP raised its position in Square by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 2,211,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,358,000 after purchasing an additional 571,372 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Square by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,260,000 after purchasing an additional 23,988 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Square by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 986,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,687,000 after purchasing an additional 50,865 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Square by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 890,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,728,000 after purchasing an additional 17,057 shares during the period. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $57.77 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.31 and a 52-week high of $87.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.15 and its 200 day moving average is $66.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Square from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura restated a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Square from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Square from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.65.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $1,330,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 404,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,895,800.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $5,264,300.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,816,703.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,316 shares of company stock worth $8,395,705 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

