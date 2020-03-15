Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases New Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 132,129 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of General Motors by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,150,278 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $78,700,000 after acquiring an additional 33,781 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,507 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in General Motors by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,008 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in General Motors by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 304,120 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GM opened at $24.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.29. General Motors has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $41.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GM. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on General Motors from to in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Motors from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

