Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Takes $6.04 Million Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 107,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,039,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.06% of Cognex as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,032,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,846,000 after buying an additional 199,700 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Cognex by 257.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

In other news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $615,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $44.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $59.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.07.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Cognex had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $169.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CGNX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cognex from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.