Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Takes Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 109,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,483,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 74,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.81.

In other news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $59.04 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.84 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.79.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.79%.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.