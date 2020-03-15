Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Takes Position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 153,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,404,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Trimble as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Trimble by 20.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Trimble by 39.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 34,006 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 19.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 169,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 27,533 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Trimble during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Trimble by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 429,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael Bank sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $264,918.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,709.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 15,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $726,964.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,784.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,938 shares of company stock worth $4,005,430. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Craig Hallum raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

TRMB opened at $28.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.44. Trimble Inc has a one year low of $26.55 and a one year high of $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $826.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.13 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Trimble Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

