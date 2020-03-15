Barker Partnership L.P. Purchases New Shares in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Barker Partnership L.P. purchased a new stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,312,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,579,000. Farfetch makes up approximately 11.2% of Barker Partnership L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Barker Partnership L.P. owned approximately 0.44% of Farfetch as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Global Thematic Partners LLC grew its stake in Farfetch by 191.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 3,725,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,562,000 after buying an additional 2,449,534 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Farfetch by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 2,724,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,201,000 after buying an additional 510,001 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Farfetch by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,046,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,184,000 after buying an additional 737,670 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Farfetch by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,457,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,090,000 after buying an additional 35,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the third quarter worth about $11,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

FTCH opened at $8.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04. Farfetch Ltd has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.18.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Farfetch had a negative net margin of 39.77% and a negative return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $382.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.49.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

