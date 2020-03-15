Baupost Group LLC MA Has $108.17 Million Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Baupost Group LLC MA trimmed its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,003,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000,000 shares during the period. Synchrony Financial comprises about 1.2% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Baupost Group LLC MA owned about 0.46% of Synchrony Financial worth $108,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 646.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.25. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Stephens upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.