Baupost Group LLC MA Has $41 Million Stock Holdings in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Baupost Group LLC MA cut its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 72.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,299,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,946,156 shares during the period. Nuance Communications comprises approximately 0.5% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Baupost Group LLC MA owned 0.81% of Nuance Communications worth $40,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 550.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

NUAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

Nuance Communications stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $418.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 15,000 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $345,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,175.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Dahdah sold 2,500 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $54,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 299,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,482,243.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,562 shares of company stock valued at $867,493 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

