Baupost Group LLC MA Has $722.02 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,994,970 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 3,348,970 shares during the period. eBay makes up 8.0% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Baupost Group LLC MA owned approximately 2.51% of eBay worth $722,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in eBay by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 44,018 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in eBay by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 17,483 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in eBay by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,727 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in eBay by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in eBay by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $149,661.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,111.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $4,279,767.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,092 shares of company stock valued at $6,749,564 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.85. eBay Inc has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Several analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on eBay from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.68.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

