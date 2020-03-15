Baupost Group LLC MA Makes New Investment in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 389,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,202,000. Eldorado Resorts comprises about 0.3% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Baupost Group LLC MA owned about 0.50% of Eldorado Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,919,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ERI shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered Eldorado Resorts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.85.

NASDAQ:ERI opened at $18.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.49. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $70.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

