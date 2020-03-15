Baupost Group LLC MA Reduces Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Baupost Group LLC MA cut its holdings in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,707,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292,687 shares during the period. Cars.com makes up 0.4% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Baupost Group LLC MA owned about 4.06% of Cars.com worth $33,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 36.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,449,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after buying an additional 390,427 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 6,693 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 931.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 203,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 183,484 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 201.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 309,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 206,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Cars.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider James F. Rogers acquired 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $49,632.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter acquired 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $95,782.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 27,650 shares of company stock worth $171,254. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARS opened at $7.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.04. Cars.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $24.43.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.35. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The business had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CARS. Cfra dropped their target price on Cars.com from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cars.com from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson raised Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BTIG Research raised Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.66.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

