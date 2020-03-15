Baupost Group LLC MA Takes Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,500,000. HP makes up about 2.3% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Baupost Group LLC MA owned about 0.69% of HP as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of HP by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of HP by 490.6% during the 4th quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 2,274 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ opened at $17.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.82. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 261.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.27.

In other HP news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,800,549.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 448,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

