BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.54.

BRBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BRBR opened at $17.99 on Friday. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $24.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.16.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

