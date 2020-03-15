BetterBetting (BETR) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded down 24.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One BetterBetting token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Bancor Network. In the last week, BetterBetting has traded 37.1% lower against the dollar. BetterBetting has a market capitalization of $39,845.03 and approximately $59.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.01 or 0.02275001 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00193580 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00039198 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000191 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00029540 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00111888 BTC.

About BetterBetting

BetterBetting’s launch date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,910,372 tokens. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here. BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org.

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

BetterBetting can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetterBetting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetterBetting using one of the exchanges listed above.

