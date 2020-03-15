Binance USD Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $126.64 million and approximately $96.93 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00018986 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a token. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 126,147,223 tokens. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling Binance USD

Binance USD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

