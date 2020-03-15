BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 1.40% of BioSpecifics Technologies worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSTC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies by 140.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSTC stock opened at $55.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.10 and a 200 day moving average of $55.80. The stock has a market cap of $389.21 million, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.26. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a twelve month low of $45.81 and a twelve month high of $70.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSTC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

