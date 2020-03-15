BitCoen (BEN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $57,021.38

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. BitCoen has a market capitalization of $57,021.38 and $76.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitFlip and Sistemkoin. During the last week, BitCoen has traded 44% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.44 or 0.03337209 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000073 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,366.56 or 0.99254560 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000654 BTC.

BitCoen Profile

BitCoen (BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen. BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io.

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BitFlip. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

