Bitcore Achieves Market Cap of $3.37 Million (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. During the last seven days, Bitcore has traded down 40.9% against the US dollar. Bitcore has a market capitalization of $3.37 million and $1,055.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00003530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, Exrates, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,406.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.63 or 0.02323581 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.75 or 0.03306024 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00675842 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00016746 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00706827 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00093830 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00026954 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00479544 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018572 BTC.

About Bitcore

Bitcore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,142,640 coins and its circulating supply is 17,641,681 coins. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bit-Z, HitBTC, QBTC, Exrates, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

